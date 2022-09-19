Reporter sheds light on Cardiff City’s surprise decision to sack Steve Morison

Cardiff City’s decision to sack Steve Morison was down to results, Paul Abbandonato has reported for Wales Online.

Cardiff City would have hoped to be further up the Championship table after a busy summer transfer window.

Inconsistent form to start the campaign has left them down in so far. However, many would argue that despite the patchy results, Morison has the Bluebirds moving in the right direction after a complete summer rebuild and an overhaul of their playing style since taking over last year.

As a result, many were left shocked by the decision to relieve Morison of his managerial duties just 10 games into the season.

Now, an update from Wales Online has revealed the main reason behind the sacking.

Their report states that Morison was sacked because of results. The lack of creativity and goals was said to be worrying owner Vincent Tan, and he feared they would be in for a relegation fight if he did not act quickly.

A rash decision?

Yes, Cardiff City’s attacking exploits look to be an issue and it would have been hoped they would start the season better.

However, Morison’s new look squad has barely had time to really gel on the pitch before the manager who brought them all in has been removed. He did some important, much-needed work in revamping the squad and bringing though players for the future.

Some of the signings looked like deals for the long-term, insinuating this would be a project led by Morison in South Wales.

But the decision to sack him so soon into the season and so soon after the summer window projects another image.

Cardiff City need to get the decision over their next appointment right to ensure the good work done by Morison doesn’t go to waste, and hopefully this isn’t the last we see of the former Millwall striker in management.