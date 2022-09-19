Report reveals details behind Hartlepool United’s decision to sack Paul Hartley

Hartlepool United took the decision to sack manager Paul Hartley after a combination of poor results and tensions between ‘certain camps’ at the club, the Hartlepool Mail has said.

Hartlepool United opted to bring Hartley in at the start of this summer.

He arrived from Cove Rangers to lead a rebuild at Victoria Park but after a busy summer, the Pools have endured a dreadful start to the new season. They sit 23rd in the League Table and remain without a win.

Now though, with Hartley gone, questions have arisen over the reasons behind his departure.

The Hartlepool Mail has now revealed that it was a combination of the poor results on the pitch and some growing tensions between certain camps that contributed to the decision to part ways with Hartley just a matter of months into his tenure.

It is added Hartley’s general conduct intensified the emerging rifts as he bid to ‘stamp his authority’ on his side.

Now, an external interim manager looks to be the target, though it remains to be seen just who comes in.

The right move?

Hartlepool United looked as though they’d made an intriguing move to bring Hartley in.

His record in Scotland certainly impressed, but it really didn’t come together with the League Two side. Many of the summer additions have struggled to impress early on and performances soon drew frustrations from supporters.

News of rifts within the club won’t help either and look to have played a significant role in the end to his reign at the club.

It’s important that the Pools get the next appointment right though. They look as though they’re going to be dragged into a relegation battle this season unless the new boss can claw their way out of it, but it could be a tough task.