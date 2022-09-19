QPR’s injury list in full + expected return dates as we enter the international break

QPR go into the September international break in 6th place of the Championship table after Saturday’s 0-0 draw v Stoke City.

The signs are positive so far for Michael Beale and QPR.

His side have lost just one of their last six league outings and play a further nine games before the season pauses for the World Cup in November.

It’s a run of games which could yet dictate how QPR fare in their first season under Beale, so he’ll want a fully-fit squad to come back to after the international break.

Here we look at QPR’s injury list in full and each player’s expected return date…

Rob Dickie

Dickie has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Beale revealed after the win at Millwall last week that the centre-back had rolled his ankle in training, but that his injury wasn’t a serious one.

Expected return date: After the international break.

Jake Clarke-Salter

Beale also said after the Millwall game that summer signing Clarke-Salter was set to return to training before the weekend just gone.

The ex-Chelsea man hasn’t played for the R’s since the opening game of the season at Blackburn Rovers.

Expected return date: After the international break.

Luke Amos

Amos also returned to training last week, and he was in contention feature v Stoke City over the weekend.

The 25-year-old has been nursing a hamstring injury this season and Beale is weary of rushing him back into the fold. But it seems like the ex-Spurs man is closing in on a full return to action.

Expected return date: After the international break.

Taylor Richards

Richards picked up a thigh injury at the start of last month. At the time, reports ruled him out for up to two months, and the last time Beale mentioned Richards was ahead of the Millwall game in which he simply said Richards was still sidelined.

Expected return date: Unknown, but likely soon after the international break.

Niko Hamalainen/George Thomas

Hamalainen and Thomas were both thought to be carrying knocks of late, with the pair having been left out of the squad in recent weeks.

But recent reports suggested that the pair were working with QPR’s B team.