Peterborough United star offered new long-term contract, club figure reveals

Peterborough United have offered a new contract to winger Joe Ward, chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has said on Twitter.

Peterborough wide man Ward has been a firm favourite at London Road for some time now.

The 27-year-old is now the longest-serving non-academy player at the club since arriving from non-league side Woking in January 2018, with his hard-working, energetic displays on the right-hand side endearing him to supporters.

He’s been a key player for some time now, and his contributions of a goal and five assists in nine League One games so far show exactly why.

Now, it seems the former Brighton and Hove Albion youngster is to be rewarded for his efforts.

Speaking on Twitter, Peterborough United chairman and co-owner MacAnthony revealed that Ward has been offered a new long-term contract at London Road.

Sure thing pal. He has been offered a new long term one :). https://t.co/VZoRog586r — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) September 19, 2022

His current deal runs out at the end of this season, so it makes sense that Posh are moving to secure his future sooner rather than later.

A deal to get done…

Ward’s crossing ability could make him one of League One’s biggest creative threats this season. He’s formed a strong link with powerful striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, who will be hoping to claim another golden boot title with Ward’s supply from the right.

The Chelmsford-born winger is one Grant McCann should definitely look to hold onto, and it seems the club are more than aware of that with the recent offer of a new contract.

In terms of on-pitch exploits though, Ward will be hoping he can help turn around Posh’s poor form of late to get their promotion push back on track.

McCann’s side have lost four in a row, failing to score in both of their two as well.