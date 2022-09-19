Norwich City man makes fitness admission after West Brom outing

Norwich City defender Sam Byram has admitted he isn’t back at full fitness yet despite playing a part in the last five Championship games.

Norwich City’s injury crisis at left-back hasn’t prevented them from mounting a rise up the Championship table thankfully.

Dimi Giannoulis, Jacob Sorensen and Sam McCallum have all been forced onto the sidelines, so Byram has been called upon at left-back in recent weeks despite struggling with his own issue in the early stages of the campaign.

He’s played a part in the last five Championship games though, coming through unscathed again as the Canaries faced West Brom at the weekend.

He scored the equaliser with 68 minutes on the clock too to rescue a point for Dean Smith’s side.

Now, following the game, Byram has admitted that he isn’t back up to full fitness yet himself despite his continued selection in recent weeks. Here’s what he had to say to the Eastern Daily Press:

“I still feel I am quite a bit off being 100% fit.

“The injury was frustrating but the nature of how I’ve had to come back and play quite a few games in a short space of time off the back of very little training has made it difficult.

“You can probably tell towards the end of games that I’m getting tired.

“Hopefully this will keep building. It’s a nice time to have a break.”

A risky move?

Although Byram seems to have come through this patch of games unscathed, it does seem to have been a pretty risky move by Smith and co to field him despite not being at full fitness.

He’s a player who has struggled with injuries before so bringing him back early could have had consequences, setting the Canaries back further in their ongoing struggles at left-back.

Thankfully, he does look to have avoided a setback of his own, making this risk one worth taking.

It will be hoped that he can work over the international break to get back to full fitness as he bids to maintain a place in Smith’s Norwich City side moving forward.