Millwall man in with ‘a good chance’ of return from injury against Blackburn Rovers

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said Shaun Hutchinson is in with ‘a good chance’ of returning against Blackburn Rovers after the international break.

Millwall have had to contend with a few more injuries than they would have hoped for in the early stages of the season.

However, the international break gives the Lions and their Championship rivals some time to recover and recoup before the busy scheduled between the start of October and the break for the World Cup in November.

Rowett will be hoping to have as many players fit and ready for the return, and one who could be in line for a comeback is centre-back Hutchinson.

As quoted by London News Online, Rowett revealed that of the current players sidelined, the 31-year-old defender is ‘probably the closest’ of the lot, stating he is in with ‘a good chance’ of coming back against Blackburn Rovers on the first of the month.

Mason Bennett is set to be a couple games behind Hutchinson, while Ryan Leonard may get re-scanned.

Kicking on after the break…

Two wins in three games have lifted the Lions away from the lower echelons of the table somewhat, though the Championship is still tightly packed with only 10 games played.

Another dip in form could soon see them sucked back towards the relegation zone, but if they can gain some momentum after the break, they could find themselves in the play-off picture just as they were last season.

The return of an experienced leader in Hutchinson should only aid their bid to kick on next month.

It will be hoped no obstacles or setbacks emerge in his bid to return at the start of October, just under a month after he picked up the groin injury against Cardiff City.