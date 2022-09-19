Liam Rosenior opens up on decision to omit Everton starlet from Derby County’s win over Wycombe Wanderers

Derby County boss Liam Rosenior left loan ace Lewis Dobbin out for the win over Wycombe Wanderers as a precaution after he picked up a minor groin strain, he has revealed.

Derby County added the highly-rated Everton talent to their ranks on a season-long loan deal in the summer window.

He’s seen a decent amount of action since arriving too, playing 10 times across all competitions. In fact, last weekend’s 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers was the first game he’s missed since his arrival, missing out on the squad completely.

Now, Rosenior has shed light on the 19-year-old’s absence.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Derby County’s interim boss stated that he felt it wouldn’t be fair to risk Dobbin after suffering a minor groin strain, so he opted to leave him on the sidelines rather than possibly lose him for longer by risking him.

Here’s what he had to say

“I maybe could have played him and he was in my thoughts to start the game.

“I am not going to risk him because he’s an outstanding young player.

“I didn’t want to play him for one game and then risk losing him for three months. It would not be fair on him.”

A smart move…

Dobbin will be hoping he can kick on at Pride Park this season, so a lengthy spell on the sidelines really would have stunted his progress.

Missing one game so he can return sooner rather than later makes for smart thinking by Rosenior, who will be hoping the Everton youngster can help arrest their struggles in front of goal as the Rams bid to push towards the upper end of the table.

Derby County have scored just nine times in their nine games so far, leaving them as one of the division’s lowest scoring teams.

Dobbin’s youth and exuberance could be helpful in breathing some life into a vastly experienced frontline, operating anywhere across the front three. He’ll be keen to notch his first goal sooner rather than later though having already notched up two assists.