Kompany hails Burnley man who is a ‘class above’ following Bristol City win

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has hailed Jay Rodriguez following the Clarets’ 2-1 win over Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday.

Both side shave enjoyed strong showings so far this season but it was Burnley who came out on top, thanks to goals from Manuel Benson and Rodriguez.

Benson opened the scoring after just four minutes before Nahki Wells got the hosts back on level terms, with Rodriguez scoring in the 67th minute – his fifth goal in eight Championship outings this season.

The win leaves Burnley in 4th going into this international break.

And speaking after the game, Kompany singled out the 33-year-old Rodriguez for praise. He said:

“He’s a class above really. He just oozes class and dominance, and we’re very lucky to have him.

“Our goals are usually the result of a good team effort, and today was no different. I’m really happy.”

Rodriguez has become an unlikely hero for Burnley this season. Kompany signed a number of players during the summer but failed to bring in an out-and-out striker.

Many were left questioning where Burnley’s goals would come from, but so far Rodriguez is proving that he can provide in the Championship.

He’s leading the line well and using his Premier League experience to chip in with regular goals when they matter most.

More of the same…

Kompany is still pinning a lot of his goal-scoring hopes on Rodriguez at the moment.

He remains their only consistent source of goals and if he were to pick up an injury then it would certainly give Kompany and his side a few problems.

But right now he’s fit and firing. Burnley look to have a really well-balanced team, full of younger players but also more experiences ones like Rodriguez, and it’s so far making for enjoyable viewing at Turf Moor.

Up next for the Clarets is a trip to currently-managerless Cardiff City at the start of next month.