Hull City on the verge of significant managerial decision, report claims

Hull City are ‘on the brink’ of sacking manager Shota Arveladze, a report from Football League World has claimed.

Hull City’s summer transfer window saw Arveladze lead a significant makeover of his squad with the backing of owner Acun Ilicali.

However, after an encouraging start to the season, form has faltered. The Tigers have fallen to four consecutive Championship defeats and now sit down in 20th, far below where many would have expected them to be after a busy summer.

Now, a report from Football League World has said that Hull City are close to sacking the Georgian boss.

Their report states that amid the mounting pressure on Arveladze, the Tigers are expected to make an announcement regarding his sacking within the next 48 hours.

Obviously, it remains to be seen just if and when an announcement is made, but it would be a significant decision by the club hierarchy considering he was brought in at the start go Ilicali’s ownership to lead a new era at the MKM Stadium.

The right time to act?

After a four-game losing streak, it may seem a little rash to get rid of Arveladze so quickly.

However, with a talented squad and high expectations, pressure was always going to mount on the Hull City boss. If the club are serious about their ambitions, it doesn’t really come as much of a surprise to make a move now to bring in a new boss before more ground can be lost on the top end of the division.

An appointment during the international break would give a new manager some time to settle in and enact some change before the return of club football too, but it remains to be seen if the decision is made.