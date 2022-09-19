Daily EFL trivia quiz on The72 (19.09.22)

The EFL boasts a rich and storied past, with many clubs writing their illustrious histories while a part of the 72 clubs that makes up the English Football League.

The current crop of EFL clubs will be hoping that they can add to that rich history this season too.

At the top of the ladder, the Championship is setting up to be another enthralling campaign. Sheffield United have emerged as the early pacesetters, though Norwich City are keeping close to the Blades after recovering from a poor start.

As for League One, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth currently sit tied on 21 points at the top of the pile. However, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday are in close pursuit, while Bolton Wanderers have closed the gap to the top dogs too.

Meanwhile in League Two, Richie Wellens’ Leyton Orient sit four points clear as one of only three undefeated sides left in the EFL. Barrow and Northampton Town sit behind them in 2nd and 3rd respectively though, making for another entertaining season.

