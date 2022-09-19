‘Class and quality’ – Sunderland boss hails Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo after weekend performance

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has hailed Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo following the draw v Watford on Saturday.

Sunderland travelled to Watford in the Championship on Saturday.

The Black Cats went into half-time thanks to Aji Alese’s first goal for the club, with Jewison Bennette then scoring his first goal for the club late on.

Both he and Alese arrived late on in the summer transfer window with Diallo arriving on loan from Manchester United at the same time.

The Ivorian made his third substitute appearance for Sunderland and he gave another exciting account of himself, and the Manchester United man earned praise from Mowbray after the game.

Speaking to the club, Mowbray said of the 20-year-old:

“I though Amad today showed some real class and quality, as he should because of what he cost Manchester United… He showed that he can stand up and really deliver, and I’m pretty sure depending on the situation as we move forward, it won’t be long before he starts a football match for us, and hopefully he gets on the score-sheet.”

Saturday’s draw leaves Sunderland in 5th place of the Championship going into this month’s international break.

Mowbray has now taken seven points form his opening four games at the helm, with fans quickly rallying behind the former Blackburn Rovers manager after the shock departure of Alex Neil to Stoke City.

The months ahead…

This international break is the last break before the season halts for the World Cup.

Sunderland have 10 games between now and then and Mowbray will be determined for his side to stay in and around the top-six, and that task might be made easier with players like Alese, Bennette and Diallo stepping up.

So far in the absence of Ross Stewart, the Black Cats have scored five goals in three games.

Mowbray is seeing players like Patrick Roberts step up and score goals, with goals also coming from other players on the pitch.

It bodes well for the Black Cats in the run-up to the World Cup and given some more game time in the Championship, Diallo could yet become a really key player.