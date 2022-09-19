Birmingham City’s injury list in full + expected return dates as we enter the international break

Birmingham City sit in 17th place of the Championship table going into this month’s international break.

A run of three games unbeaten has lifted Birmingham City up and away from the bottom three as we go into this two week break.

John Eustace’s side drew at home to Coventry City on Saturday, coming after back-to-back wins against Preston North End and West Brom respectively.

Blues return to action with a trip to league leaders Sheffield United at the start of next month, and ahead of the international fixtures we look at Birmingham City’s injury list in full…

Marc Roberts

The centre-back picked up a hamstring injury in the win over West Brom. After missing out on the Coventry City game, it’s been revealed that Roberts will likely miss the whole of October as he recovers.

Expected return date: November.

Harlee Dean

Dean has been absent through injury so far this season. But Eustace said that he might be fit enough to return to training this week and so we could see his return to action soon – with the World Cup break fast-approaching, whether we’ll see Dean in action before then remains to be seen.

Expected return date: December/January.

George Friend

Friend is another centre-back on Blues’ injury list, but his injury remains an unknown one.

His time at St Andrew’s has been plagued by injury and when he might return to action remains anyone’s guess.

Expected return date: Unknown.

Gary Gardner

The midfielder has been missing throughout the whole of this month with an injury. He’s been nursing a calf injury but Eustace said at the very start of this month that Gardner would be out for three weeks.

Nothing has been said since, so we could assume he’s on track to return after this month’s international break.

Expected return date: After the international break.

Nico Gordon

Birmingham City have kept pretty hush about Gordon’s injury. The young defender is yet to feature under Eustace’s watch, with the Blues manager having said at the start of the month that Gordon ‘is a fair time off’ from returning.

Expected return date: Unknown.

Przemyslaw Placheta

The man on loan from Norwich City is missing with a shin injury. He’s now missed the last five games and at the start of the month, Eustace said (via BirminghamLive) that the Pole is another four to five weeks away from a return.

Expected return date: After the international break/November.