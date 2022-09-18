Sunderland and Swansea City fighting over released Scottish coach

According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, Sky Bet Championship sides Swansea City and Sunderland are in a battle over Scottish coach Adam Asghar.

Nixon says that the Championship duo are going head-to-head in a tug-of-war for 28-year-old Asghar who recently left Dundee United.

His departure from The Terrors came after a 9-0 hammering by SPL champions, Celtic. This was confirmed as a mutual parting of ways by the club.

Adam Asghar profiled…

Asghar plied his football solely in Scotland. He turned out for teams such as East Stirling and Alloa Athletic after coming through at Motherwell.

After hanging up his playing boots with Clydebank in 2019, Asghar moved into coaching that March with Dundee United.

He progressed from an initial engagement as head of professional performance with the U18s to coaching at the first-team level.

Asghar was the assistant manager to Tam Courts, Jack Ross and Liam Fox during his time at Tannadice.

Got what it takes for the Championship?

Asghar was highly thought of at Dundee United and no doubt showed himself to be a more than capable coach. He is a holder of a UEFA A Licence and also can proudly claim to hold a UEFA Elite Youth A Licence.

He has the paper credentials that are needed and that mark him out as a coaching candidate of some repute.

Credentials are one thing and these have likely sparked the interest from Championship sides Sunderland and Swansea City.

However, it is a different kettle of fish coaching in the SPL than it is with a week-to-week season in the English Championship.

Whilst he might have what it takes to do this in Scotland, the question would remain as to whether this translates to the English game.

Interest from the Swans and the Black Cats could mean that this premise might soon be tested.