Rotherham United boss Paul Warne reveals situation regarding links to Huddersfield Town job

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has said that he has ‘had no contact at all’ from Huddersfield Town to become their new boss.

Warne has entered his seventh season as the Millers’ manager, in which he has won three promotions from League One and received three relegations from the Championship during his time served so far.

However, this time out, he has had his best start to a second tier campaign whilst at the club, with Rotherham United sitting in 8th place of the table, losing just once in their opening nine outings.

The 49-year-old has adopted an inspiring philosophy at the south Yorkshire club, and is a very popular man amongst supporters.

Over the course of the week, rumours have linked Warne to the vacant Huddersfield Town job, but the Norwich-born man has confirmed that the Terriers have made ‘no contact at all’ with him following Rotherham United’s goalless draw to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

“It is not news to me I have been linked to it because I’d be an absolute liar if I said: ‘Wow, that’s not true,'” he said.

“But it is nothing. I personally have not spoken to Huddersfield. Huddersfield, I don’t believe, have come out and said ‘Paul Warne is our man’.

“I am expecting them to get a different manager. I have had no contact at all. From my point of view, there’s no truth to it.”

Exciting news for the Millers…

Warne is without a doubt one of Rotherham United’s most popular managers they have ever had. He made well over 200 appearances for the club as a player before becoming their fitness coach in 2012.

For the final half of the 2015/16 season, the former midfielder was appointed caretaker manager, in which he earned the permanent role before the end of the season.

Ever since, Warne has impressed in his first managerial job, and there’s no doubt the club and the supporters would be delighted to see their boss remain at the club for as long as possible.

It’s looking increasingly likely that the Yorkshire club will still have their manager following the end of the September international break, where the Millers take on Wigan Athletic at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on October 1st.