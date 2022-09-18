Revealed: Championship’s highest-rated FIFA 23 players including Burnley and Watford man

FIFA 23 is set to be released to the masses in the coming weeks and ratings are beginning to surface.

Here we look at the highest rated players in the Championship in this year’s release.

12. Okay Yokuslu, West Brom – 75

West Brom’s summer signing is their only name on this list. Yokuslu has maintained his gold variant, but the midfielder has been decreased by one overall rating.

11. Isaacs Hayden, Norwich – 75

The Newcastle United loanee is the Canaries’ first feature on this list. The English midfielder is one rating lower than he was last year and the main decrease to Hayden’s stats is a -4 hit to his pace.

10. Sander Berge, Sheffield United – 75

The Blades managed to retain Berge despite heavy interest and on this year’s FIFA, despite an increase to his shooting stat (59) he is one rating lower than he was last year.

9. Ben Brereton Diaz, Blackburn Rovers – 75

Following a great goal scoring season last year, Brereton Diaz has made it into the top 12, increasing his rating by four. The Chile forward has been awarded a gold card this year and his stats are much improved.

8. Charlie Taylor, Burnley – 75

Taylor’s stats have changed a lot from last year. The defender has an additional ten more on his dribbling stat (82), but his defender has dropped from 75 to 53.

This is a pretty confusing card, with the defending incredibly low while the dribbling upgrade seems a bit excessive.

7. Josh Brownhill, Burnley – 75

Brownhill can be quite happy with this rating and more so that his defending and physicality have both increased to 75 and 78 respectively.

6. Kortney Hause, Watford – 75

This is Hause’s first Watford card on a Fifa and despite a lot of his individual stats decreasing, he has managed to maintain the 75 rating he had last year with Aston Villa.

5. Tim Krul, Norwich – 76

The experienced keeper is one of two shot stoppers to make this list. His stats are pretty even through the 70’s, other than his speed which is now a mere 38.

4. Ashley Westwood, Burnley – 76

Westwood has dropped two ratings from last year’s 78 and every one of his stats has decreased, other than his shooting which has increased to 63.

3. Zack Steffen, Middlesbrough – 77

Boro’s new summer signing makes it into the top three and the former Manchester City man is the highest rated Championship goalkeeper on the new game.

2. Ismaila Sarr, Watford – 77

The dynamic winger is the only player on this list who has been given a rare card on FIFA. His 94 pace is as blistering as ever and Watford fans will be able to enjoy using him this year.

1. Mario Gaspar, Watford – 78

Gaspar is the third Watford player on this list and the Spanish defender has managed to earn himself the top spot this year on FIFA in the Championship, despite a one rating decrease from last year.