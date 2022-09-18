Huddersfield Town have Chelsea coach in their sights

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town have Chelsea coach Anthony Barry on their manager list.

The Terriers are next to bottom in the Championship table and a poor start to the season saw them part ways with boss Danny Schofield.

The West Yorkshire side bounced back with a 1-0 home win over Cardiff City yesterday afternoon.

Looking at the future and beyond yesterday’s win, Nixon says on his Patreon that Town have Barry on their “managerial hit list.”

Nixon adds that he is currently happy with his role at Chelsea but “could be tempted away” if the Terriers meet what he is looking for.

Anthony Barry profile…

36-year-old Barry’s playing career started at Everton and ended with him hanging up his boots in 2017 after a year-long stint with Welsh side Wrexham.

He moved into coaching straight away with an appointment at Wigan Atheltic where he stayed until August 2020 when he was cherrypicked by Premier League side, Chelsea.

Away from domestic football, Barry has also been involved in the international coaching. This comes while holding down his position with the Blues.

He took up the offer of a position with the Republic of Ireland in February 2021.

He was then picked up by Belgium boss Roberto Martinez as a set-piece specialist ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Enough experience?

It is obvious that Barry’s time at Stamford Bridge will have seen him exposed to a high level of coaching experience.

He will have had to run the rule over serious world-class players and world-class youngsters at the London club.

Still, that is a world away from the everyday struggles and pressures of full-time management in the Sky Bet Championship.

Whilst Barry is a talented and respected coach, a question mark is still there over whether that would translate to full-time management at a club like Huddersfield Town. Plenty have done it in recent seasons though, so this could be one to watch as Huddersfield Town continue their search for a new boss.