Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Watford with new striker dilemma emerging

Sunderland make the trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford later today.

Sunderland have started the season well despite losing head coach Alex Neil.

They sit 6th in the table and even in defeat this season, their performances have left fans optimistic for the future. Tony Mowbray is an experienced boss and so far under his watch, the Black Cats have won two of their three games.

Watford are expected to challenge for an immediate return to the Premier League this season but Rob Edwards’ side have struggled to make a statement thus far.

The Hornets started well, but they’ve now won just one in their past five and their most recent defeat to Blackburn Rovers has pressure building on Edwards and his team.

Sunderland team news

Dennis Cirkin picked up a knock against Middlesbrough and despite the injury being minor, there’s a chance he won’t be risked.

Sunderland’s top goalscorer Ross Stewart suffered an injury in the build-up to the Boro game and he will remain out until after the international break.

Ellis Simms picked up a knock against Reading and the extent of the injury is yet to be revealed, with the striker set to be reassessed before the Watford outing.

Bailey Wright missed the midweek game against Reading through ‘personal circumstances’, not an injury, and it’s unknown whether he will be back in the squad today.

Niall Huggins remains out with a longer team injury.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

O’Nien

Batth

Alese

Clarke

Evans (C)

Neil

Gooch

Pritchard

Embleton

Roberts

There’s a chance Sunderland will be without both Stewart and Simms and in this situation, Elliot Embleton could come in with Patrick Roberts pushed further upfield. The pair combined twice for Sunderland’s opening two against the Royals on Wednesday.

Aji Alese impressed fans with his display in defence and he’s given Mowbray no reason to drop him for this outing.

The game kicks off at 15:00pm later today.