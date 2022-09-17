Summer signing and defender ruled out – Burnley team news and predicted XI to face Bristol City

Burnley host Bristol City in the Championship this afternoon.

High-flyers Bristol City face another tough away outing today when they travel to Turf Moor.

The Robins lost 3-2 at Norwich City in midweek, in another high-scoring and hard-fought game for Nigel Pearson’s side.

Now they face a Burnley side who’ve drawn their last two in the league, but who also haven’t lost any of their last six Championship fixtures.

Vincent Kompany’s side sit in 5th ahead of this round of fixtures and Bristol City in 7th.

Burnley team news

A report from LancsLive earlier this week has ruled Darko Churlinov and Charlie Taylor out of the Bristol City, whilst also mentioning that the game ‘is likely to be too soon’ for Scott Twine whose return to action seems imminent.

It was revealed this week that Churlinov faces two months on the sidelines, but Nathan Tella should be available for selection this weekend.

Kevin Long and Ashley Westwood remain longer-term absentees for the Clarets.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson was left out of the side that drew with Preston North End in midweek and there’s no suggestion as to whether or not he’ll feature this weekend.

Predicted XI

Muric (GK)

Vitinho

Beyer

Harwood-Bellis

Roberts

Cullen

Cork

Tella

Brownhill

Benson

Rodriguez

Kompany has a lot of quality players in his ranks, and so he can opt to rotate some players as and when.

But he’s seemingly found his best formation and his best line up early on – the only change we should see this weekend is obviously Taylor missing out, and Jordan Beyer coming in.

The German defender is on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach and he looked good in what was his debut for the Clarets at Deepdale.

Tella may well start on the bench if his fitness is a cause for concern, but the man on loan from Southampton has been a standout performer for Kompany’s side so far.

The game today kicks off at 3pm.