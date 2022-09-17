Rotherham United team news and predicted XI to face Middlesbrough with on loan ace looking doubtful

Middlesbrough welcome Rotherham United in the Championship this evening.

Rotherham United will no doubt be in high spirits as they make the trip to Middlesbrough, having started the season brightly.

Last time out, the Millers impressively beat Blackpool 3-0 on home turf, throwing them up to 9th place in the table having lost just one of their opening eight league outings.

As for Boro, they were on the end of a disappointing 3-2 loss to Cardiff City on Tuesday night, adding to their poor start to the season – they find themselves in 21st place.

Rotherham United team news

Paul Warne’s side were hit with another injury blow on Wednesday night, with Arsenal loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy limping off with 10 minutes to go.

Speaking on the injury, the Rotherham United boss said:

“I don’t know if he’ll be available this weekend.

“He’s not our player and we must respect Arsenal. You know my policy on not taking risks on a player, even more so when he’s not one of mine. If there’s any risk I won’t play him.”

Striker Tom Eaves and wing-back Shane Ferguson both missed the tie against Blackpool, and Warne has confirmed that both ‘might’ return for the clash at Middlesbrough.

Lee Peltier was another absentee in midweek after tweaking his hamstring in training.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Humphreys

Wood

McCart

Harding

Barlaser

Rathbone

Wiles

Bramall

Ogbene

Washington

Centre-back Jamie McCart could replace the doubtful Norton-Cuffy to make his first league start of the season, with Wes Harding moving to right wing-back.

Despite putting in a solid performance earlier this week, defender Grant Hall is ineligible to feature due to being on loan from Middlesbrough. Cameron Humphreys is in line to take the 30-year-old’s place.

The game is live on Sky Sports and kicks off at 7:45pm this evening.