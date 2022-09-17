Key player doubtful – Watford team news and predicted XI to face Sunderland

Watford host Sunderland in Championship action this afternoon.

Watford sit 10th after nine games, but they are still within touching distance of the play-offs, with Sunderland in 6th position just one point ahead of them.

Rob Edwards’ side are expected to challenge for promotion back to the Premier League, but the summer window saw them lose some key talents.

Sunderland sit just inside the play-offs and following their promotion from League One, the Black Cats seem to have adapted well to life in the second-tier. Their midweek victory over Reading will see them take confidence into this weekend, and it won’t be an easy outing for either side.

Watford team news

Tom Cleverley has been missing for a number of weeks now and with boss Edwards said to be taking things slow with his return, he looks as though his return will come after the international break.

Hassane Kamara had been a mainstay for much of the season to date but he wasn’t in the squad for the midweek clash against Blackburn Rovers. He will be assessed ahead of the Sunderland tie.

Jeremy Ngakia and Ismaila Sarr were subbed against Rovers with knocks and remain doubtful for this weekend.

Imran Louza remains out with a longer-term injury.

Predicted XI

Bachmann (GK)

Cathcart

Sierralta

Kabasele

Sema

Choudhury

Kayembe

Gaspar

Pedro

Bayo

Davis

The doubt around Kamara and Ngakia’s fitness will likely give experienced man Mario Gaspar another chance to start.

Sarr made his return from injury on Tuesday night but now he’s once again a doubt, we could see Aston Villa loanee Keinan Davis step into the starting squad.

Pressure is building on Edwards and he needs a statement performance come 15:00pm this afternoon.