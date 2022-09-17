Duo sidelined, summer signing could return – Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town

Blackburn Rovers travel to Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers make the trip down to Kenilworth Road today, to face a Luton Town side who’ve endured a tough start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Last year’s 6th place side currently sit in 18th after a run of inconsistent form, whereas Rovers find themselves in 3rd after an impressive 2-0 win over Watford in midweek.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have also been inconsistent at times this season, but they should go into this game with a lot of confidence after their commanding midweek win.

Blackburn Rovers team news

The game v Watford saw centre-backs Daniel Ayala and Scott Wharton return to the side.

Sammie Szmodics was expected to return after suffering from concussion, but he was rested, and so he could be fit and available for this weekend.

Callum Brittain returned to training this week, but both he and Sam Gallagher aren’t expected back until after this month’s international break.

Sam Barnes remains a long-term absentee with an ACL injury.

Predicted XI

Kaminski (GK)

Pickering

Wharton

Ayala

Hyam

Carter

Morton

Travis

Dolan

Hedges

Brereton Diaz

Given the impressive win over Watford, there seems to be no reason for Tomasson to change anything this weekend.

He played a back-five in midweek with Hayden Carter impressing on the right of those five.

Elsewhere, Tyler Morton an Lewis Travis continue to form a good partnership in the middle of the park, whilst Ryan Hedges should be full of confidence after getting his first goal for the club v Watford.

The game today kicks off at 3pm.