Defensive duo set to miss out – QPR team news and predicted XI to face Stoke City

QPR welcome Stoke City in the Championship this afternoon.

Stoke City travel down to west London today, to face a QPR side who are starting to come good under Michael Beale.

The R’s boss guided his side to a confident 2-0 win at Millwall in midweek – their third win in four Championship outings to leave them in 8th ahead of today’s game.

Stoke meanwhile picked up their first win under Alex Neil this week, beating Hull City 3-0.

It promises to be a good game at Loftus Road today, between two sides and two managers who are looking to have themselves in and around the top-six come the end of the season.

QPR team news

Rob Dickie was absent from the win at Millwall, and he’s not expected back until after the international break – fellow centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter was due to return to training today but Beale says the Stoke City game might come too soon for the ex-Chelsea man.

Luke Amos is also said to have returned to training today, but his return date seems a few weeks away yet.

Elsewhere, Taylor Richards remains a longer-term absentee with George Thomas also on the sidelines.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Dunne

Balogun

Laird

Field

Johansen

Willock

Iroegbunam

Chair

Roberts

Against Millwall, QPR arguably looked as good as they’ve ever looked under Beale.

Leon Balogun stepped in and showed his class, with full-backs Kenneth Paal and Ethan Laird earning high-praise after the game.

Tim Iroegbunam continues to impress after arriving on loan from Aston Villa, with Tyler Roberts having started up front in place of the misfiring Lyndon Dykes in midweek.

Beale looks to have found his best starting XI for QPR and if this side plays against Stoke City today, then the Potters will be in for a tough afternoon,

The game kicks off at 3pm today.