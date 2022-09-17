Blackpool team news and predicted XI to face Millwall with three players still sidelined

Blackpool travel down to London to face Millwall in the Championship later today.

The Seasiders head to South London on Saturday after a cutting 3-0 defeat to last season’s League One runners-up Rotherham United in midweek.

Blackpool had won three of their last four away outings prior to their disappointing display at the AESSEAL New York Stadium and will be looking to get back on track against a Millwall side severely short in confidence.

Manager Michael Appleton will undoubtedly expect a reaction after Wednesday’s evening poor performance.

Team News

Blackpool’s long list of injury casualties appears to be steadily reducing.

Charlie Patino’s timely recovery helps to patch up a crocked Blackpool midfield, with Appleton eager to recruit some bodies in this area after a shortage of options in the middle of the park.

He managed half an hour from the bench on Wednesday night, and may well be thrown in from the start this weekend.

Scottish midfielder Lewis Fiorini remains sidelined with an ongoing hamstring problem, but Appleton appears optimistic on his injury progress. Jake Beesley and Kevin Stewart, both suffering with foot fractures, will face a further period of absence before their re-introduction to first-team duties.

Predicted XI (4-3-3)

Grimshaw (GK)

Lawrence-Gabriel

Ekpiteta

Williams

Thompson

Connolly

Dougall

Patino

Poveda

Yates

Corbeanu

Appleton has tinkered with his formation on numerous occasions already this term, but appeared to be favouring a 3-4-3 set-up prior to Wednesday’s defeat in Rotherham United.

However, given the Seasiders’ lacklustre approach in midweek, Appleton may well opt for a greater defensive foundation, and revert to a back four for Saturday’s trip to Millwall.

The consistent midfield duo of Connolly and Dougall will likely be augmented with a starting berth for Chalie Patino.

Blackpool’s front three virtually picks itself at the moment, although their attacking impetus has eroded somewhat since the turn of the month. Gary Madine’s suspension certainly doesn’t help, with the ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker serving the last of a three-game ban this weekend.

The clash kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.