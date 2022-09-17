Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Coventry City as key duo pick up injuries

Birmingham City welcome Coventry City in the Championship this afternoon.

A struggling Coventry City side make the short trip to Birmingham City today, as they look to revive their season.

The Sky Blues have picked up just two points in their opening six league outings, sitting at the very bottom of the second tier table.

As for Birmingham City, they’ve picked up back-to-back wins against Preston North End and West Brom respectively, climbing up to 14th after a slow start to the new campaign.

A win for Birmingham City could move them into the top half.

Birmingham City team news

Krystian Bielik and Marc Roberts were withdrawn from Wednesday night’s victory at the Hawthorns after taking knocks, but the pair are yet to be ruled out of today’s game.

Jordan Graham was absent from the matchday squad in midweek, but John Eustace has said that the winger is ‘working very hard with the medical team’ to be fit for this afternoon’s clash.

Harlee Dean and George Friend remain out with longer-term injuries.

1 of 10 Who stood in as caretaker manager after Harry Redknapp's departure in September 2017? Eric Black Lee Carsley Steve Spooner Craig Gardner

Predicted XI

Ruddy (GK)

Sanderson

Roberts

Trusty

Colin

Williams

Bacuna

James

Chong

Hogan

Deeney

Despite being withdrawn during the tie at West Brom, Roberts should make the starting XI if his injury isn’t a serious one. But should the defender miss the tie, Eustace could be forced into starting with a back four.

Jordan James could replace Bielik in the middle, whilst Scott Hogan will look to continue his goal-scoring form after netting a hat-trick last time out.

The game gets underway at 3pm this afternoon.