Bartley and Button to keep their places? West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Norwich City

West Brom travel to Norwich City in the Championship this afternoon.

West Brom face high-flyers Norwich City later today, in what promises to be another hugely difficult outing for Steve Bruce’s Baggies.

His side lost 3-2 at home to Birmingham City in midweek – a defeat which plunged the Baggies into 20th place of the table and placed Bruce under enormous criticism.

The 61-year-old seems to be coming under mounting pressure from West Brom fans online and this afternoon’s game v Norwich City will come as a huge test for him and his side.

West Brom team news

Semi Ajayi faces a stint on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery, whilst Daryl Dike remains an absentee as he recovers from a thigh injury.

New signings Martin Kelly and Tom Rogic are not expected to be available until after this month’s international break.

Elsewhere, Bruce has backed under-fire centre-back Kyle Bartley to regain the trust and faith of West Brom supporters after his poor performance v Birmingham City.

Predicted XI

Button (GK)

Pieters

O’Shea

Bartley

Gardner-Hickman

Yokuslu

Molumby

Diangana

Swift

Wallace

Thomas-Asante

Unfortunately for Bruce and West Brom, he doesn’t have much quality in the reserves to call upon during this tough run of form.

Erik Pieters came off the bench to make his debut v Birmingham City and he looked solid, so we could see him come in for Conor Townsend to offer some more experience to a struggling back-line.

Elsewhere, with Bartley set to keep his place, we may expect David Button to also keep his place despite his poor showing in midweek.

Another change that Bruce might consider is bringing Brandon Thomas-Asante in from the start – the robust striker has scored two in two substitute appearances for the Baggies since his deadline day arrival, whilst Karlan Grant has netted just one in his last five for West Brom.

Whether we’ll see a formation change or a drastic change to the starting XI remains to be seen. But Bruce really needs to pull one out of the bag today.