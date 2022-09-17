All the latest Sheffield United team news and predicted XI to face Preston North End

Sheffield United travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End this afternoon.

The Blades have started this season off well and they sit top of the league after nine games.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side narrowly missed out on promotion last time out and they look more determined than ever to ensure this season’s fate doesn’t rest on the play-offs.

Last time out, the Blades edged Swansea City 1-0 to take away all three points and this one could be another tight affair.

The hosts are the draw specialists so far this season. Ryan Lowe’s side have six draws from nine and whilst they look defensively solid, their lack of goals is becoming a worry. The Lilywhites aren’t easy to break down, and they’ll be hoping to cause an upset this weekend.

Sheffield United team news

Heckingbottom is in the midst of an injury crisis at the moment. Some good news though is that Billy Sharp has been training for some time now so he could return to the squad.

Heckingbottom has already revealed that he is forgetting about a return for Max Lowe, Enda Stevens, Adam Davies, Ciaran Clark, Jack Robinson, John Fleck, Jayden Bogle, Ben Osborn, Jack O’Connell and Ismaila Coulibaly until after the international break.

Sheffield United predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Ahmedhodzic

Egan

Basham

Norrington-Davies

Doyle

Norwood

Berge

Baldock

Ndiaye

McBurnie

Heckingbottom is likely to trust the same set of players to do the job against Preston North End this weekend and despite his last minute winner, Reda Khadra may have to come off the bench again later today.

This is the final game before the international break, so Heckingbottom will be hoping to avoid any further injuries to an already depleted side. If they can carry on this momentum into the break though, Sheffield United could be in a much stronger position when the league returns in October.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.