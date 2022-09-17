All the latest Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Rotherham United

Middlesbrough host Rotherham United in the Championship later this evening.

Middlesbrough will be looking to climb the table after a very inconsistent start to their Championship campaign.

Boro have struggled defensively this season, conceding a league-high of 15 goals. They are currently in 21st place and only outside of the relegation zone by virtue of goal difference.

Rotherham on the other hand have had a positive start to their season having lost only once so far. Their fine early season form sees them in 9th place and with a game in hand on the sides around them. A win for the Millers could see them shoot up to 3rd place in the table.

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough have Zack Steffen back in training, after he missed out on the last four league games with a knee injury. The American goalkeeper is in contention to start against Rotherham and reclaim his spot in the team, after Liam Roberts filled in in his absence.

Wilder’s side reported no new injuries after their defeat against Cardiff City on Tuesday evening. Darragh Lenihan and Chuba Akpom are the only players currently on the physio’s table, with both expected to back in training after the international break.

Predicted XI

Steffen (GK)

McNair

Fry

Clarke

Jones

Crooks

Howson

Mowatt

Giles

McGree

Muniz

Steffen seems likely to return to the side in what could be the only change for Wilder’s side. They will be looking to their returning no.1 to provide some defensive stability in an effort to stop so many goals being conceded.

And Middlesbrough will also be looking to head into the international break on a positive note with a good performance against Rotherham tonight.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.