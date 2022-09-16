What’s former West Brom favourite Youssouf Mulumbu up to these days?

West Brom had Youssouf Mulumbu on their books from February 2009 to the summer of 2015.

The Congolese midfielder started life in France, playing for Paris Saint-Germain’s youth system before becoming a regular starter for their B team. Mulumbu failed to have the same effect for the first-team, appearing in just 22 matches for the French giants.

After an impressive loan spell with French side Amiens, the versatile midfielder joined the Baggies on loan in the January transfer window in 2009 with an option for a permanent deal at the end of the campaign. Mulumbu’s first spell with Midlands club was disrupted by injuries, causing him to make just six outings in the latter stages of the campaign.

Despite his lack of game-time, Mulumbu joined the Baggies on a permanent deal and became an instant success, making 40 league appearances and scoring three goals in his first full season. He was named West Brom’s Player of the Season and went onto sign a contract that would keep him at the club until 2015.

The Congolese international became an integral member of the Baggies squad for a number of years, playing 211 times for the Baggies overall and scoring 14 goals in the process.

Mulumbu joined Norwich City ahead of their season in the Premier League after being promoted. His time at Carrow Road was plagued by injuries, breaking his metatarsal during a pre-season friendly which caused him to make just a handful of appearances for the Baggies.

The experienced midfielder also had brief spells with Scottish clubs Kilmarnock and Celtic where he failed to gain regular game-time before returning home to the Democratic Republic of Congo where he now plays for Saint-Eloi Lupopo.

Mulumbu has become a stand-out star for the club, scoring 16 times in 37 league outings so far.

His side currently sit in 3rd place of the Congolese top flight, and they’re also competing in the CAF Confederation Cup.