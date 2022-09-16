What’s former Norwich City man Grant Holt up to these days?

Norwich City had striker Grant Holt on the books at Carrow Road from July 2009 until the summer of 2013.

Holt, now 41, bounced around a fair bit in the early stages of his career before really making a name for himself in the EFL.

After spending time as a youth player at Carlisle United, he moved to non-league side Workington before earning a move to Halifax Town. A short stint with the Shaman saw him net twice, spending time out on loan with Australian side Sorrento and Barrow.

The powerful striker then spent a short but successful stint in Singapore with Sengkang Marine, earning himself a return to England with former loan club Barrow.

31 goals in 59 outings across two seasons with Northern Premier League side Barrow landed him a move to Sheffield Wednesday, where he struggled to make a telling impact before really finding form with League Two side Rochdale, who he netted for 36 times in 81 games.

Holt’s form at Spotland earned him a move to Nottingham Forest. He remained at the City Ground for three seasons, with his tally of 18 goals in the 2006/07 season landing him the club’s Player of the Season award.

A difficult 2007/08 season followed though and he ended up dropping back down to League Two with Shrewsbury Town. Again though, he starred in the fourth tier, becoming the club and the division’s Player of the Year after 28 goals in 51 games.

Holt’s form saw him join Norwich City for around £400,000, moving back up to League One. His stay at Carrow Road saw him become a cult hero across his four years with the club, helping them rise to the Premier League after netting 30 times in the 2009/10 season and 23 times in the 2010/11 season.

The Carlisle-born striker even managed 15 goals in 36 Premier League games as the Canaries stayed in the Premier League, with Holt captaining them for much of the season.

The 2012/13 season would be Holt’s last at Norwich City, netting eight in 34 league games.

A move to Wigan Athletic followed but he spent much of his time out on loan, enduring spells with Aston Villa, Huddersfield Town and Wolves. He then returned to Rochdale before spells with Hibernian, King’s Lynn Town, Barrow and Wroxham saw out a successful career.

Post-playing, Holt found himself wrestling from 2018 to 2019. He dipped into coaching too, working as a player-coach with Barrow during the 2017/18 season before taking up a role in Norwich City’s academy after his retirement in 2018.

He left the Canaries in December 2021 though and now works as a scout for West Ham.

Many EFL fans will have fond memories of Holt’s bruising displays at the top of the pitch, becoming a firm favourite at Norwich City as he rose from the lower leagues all the way to the top-flight.