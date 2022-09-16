What’s former Derby County man Inigo Idiakez up to these days?

Derby County had Spanish midfielder Inigo Idiakez on the books from July 2004 to August 2006.

Idiakez, now 48, spent the vast majority of his career with boyhood clubs Real Sociedad.

He started out with the La Liga side, making his way through their B team set-up and after impressing in the youth ranks, up into the first-team. After spending time in the B team with his brother Imanol, he made his first appearance in a Sociedad squad at the age of 19.

Idiakez would go on to play a hefty 252 times for Real Sociedad, chipping in with 34 goals and across a 10-year stint in their first-team.

He would remain in Spain after his departure from his boyhood club in 2002.

The attacking midfielder endured season-long stays with both Real Oviedo and Rayo Vallecano before opting for a change of senior, heading out to England to join Derby County.

Idiakez, who was nearing 30 upon his arrival in Derbyshire, proved to be an instant hit. He notched up 11 goals and 12 assists in 46 games across all competitions for the Rams, helping them earn a spot in the play-offs. In the process, he was named the club’s Player of the Season and earned a spot in the PFA Team of the Year.

He added another 11 goals the season after too, though it was a more difficult one for the Rams as they finished in 20th.

He was heralded for his playmaking ability and threat from dead-ball situations but ended up leaving to reunite with George Burley at Southampton. He would miss a penalty against the Rams for the Saints the following season, in turn sending Derby County to the play-off final, where they defeated West Brom and won promotion to the Premier League.

Idiakez left Southampton in 2008 after a short spell on loan with QPR and called it a day on his playing career.

That’s not where his football story ends though.

The San Sebastian-born man is now a manager, starting out his coaching career with non-league Basque side SD Euskalduna after coaching the Anorga KKE youth team. He then took charge of Berio FT and ended up reuniting with former boss Burley again, becoming his assistant manager at Apollon Limmasol.

A spell out of management saw him take up a role in Leicester City’s academy before returning to Derby County as a coach under Nigel Pearson, though that stay only lasted two months. He then became an academy coach at Luton Town in 2017.

Idiakez returned to first-team management with Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa in Spain in 2020 and now, he’s in charge of Mexican second-tier side Cancun FC.

He will be fondly remembered for that first season in Derby County colours as he continues his coaching career.