What’s former Charlton Athletic man Igor Vetokele up to these days?

Charlton Athletic had Angolan striker Igor Vetokele on the books from June 2014 until the summer of 2019.

Belgian-born Vetokele started out his career with hometown club Oostende, starting out in their academy before linking up with Gent.

His senior breakthrough came with Cercle Brugge though, managing eight goals and seven assists in 36 games across his first full season. That proved to be his only season with the club though, making a change of scenery by joining Danish giants FC Copenhagen.

Vetokele’s debut campaign with the club saw him manage a pretty underwhelming five goals in 23 games before managing an impressive 15 in 35 the following season, landing him an eye-catching move to Charlton Athletic.

The Championship side splashed a reported £2.7m to bring Vetokele over to England. He made good on the price tag in his first season though, looking a real livewire for the Addicks.

After impressing in pre-season Vetokele notched up an impressive total of 11 goals and nine assists in 41 Championship games, settling into life in England well.

However, injuries ravaged his development from there on. He scored only twice in 18 games the following season before spending the 2016/17 season on loan in Belgium, struggling with Zulte Waregem before finding form at Sint-Truiden, who he returned to again the following campaign.

Vetokele returned to The Valley for their 2018/19 League One campaign but injuries limited his game time again, managing five goals and five assists in 25 appearances across all competitions before being released.

The now 30-year-old returned to Belgium that summer, joining KVC Westerlo. He struggled for consistency somewhat in his first three campaigns but has four goals in seven games to his name in the Jupiler Pro League this season, managing a goal every 98 minutes.

Vetokele will be fondly remembered as a highly talented player during his time at Charlton Athletic, but it would have been exciting to see just what he could have achieved at the club and beyond had niggling injuries not hampered his progress at The Valley.