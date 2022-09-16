What’s former Burnley favourite Chris McCann up to these days?

Burnley had Chris McCann on the books at Turf Moor from 2004 to the summer of 2013.

The Irish-born midfielder joined the Clarets’ youth system from his local team Home Farm and soon became a stand-out youth prospect. McCann made his debut for the Lancashire club against Coventry City in the August of the 2005/06 season, coming on as a substitute as the Clarets dispatched the Sky Blues 4-0.

The 35-year-old went onto the become an integral member of Burnley’s squad for nearly a decade, making 268 appearances and finding the net an impressive 30 times in the process.

The Irishman was also instrumental in the Clarets’ 2008/09 promotion campaign that saw them reach the Premier League for the first time, but he only made a handful of appearances in the top divisions after undergoing surgery for a serious knee injury.

After leaving the Lancashire club, McCann joined Wigan Athletic where he continued to be a solid option at Championship and League One level. The versatile midfielder made 97 appearances for the club in both the second and third tiers and even made a handful of starts in the Europa League during his first season.

In 2016, McCann made the decision to play overseas, signing for American club Atlanta United for their inaugural campaign in the MLS. McCann struggled for regular game-time in Georgia, making just 50 appearances and spending time at Coventry City on a short-term loan. The Irishman was eventually released at the end of the 2018 MLS campaign.

McCann went onto have a brief spell with D.C. United before travelling back to England, joining Oldham Athletic where he made 19 appearances in the one season he spent at Boundary Park.

The veteran midfielder has since returned to his home country, now playing for Shamrock Rovers where he has become a regular starter in both the domestic league and European cup competitions.