‘They might fall short here’ – Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town prediction: The72

Sheffield Wednesday host Ipswich Town in League One this Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday find themselves in 4th in the League One table after eight games.

Darren Moore’s side have five wins thus far, with three of those coming in their last four games. The midweek fixtures saw the Owls dispatch of strugglers Morecambe 3-0, with a second-half flurry securing all three points for Moore and co.

They’ll be up against it this weekend though with league leaders Ipswich Town coming to Hillsborough.

Kieran McKenna has the Tractor Boys flying, with the Suffolk outfit one of only three undefeated sides left in the EFL. They’ve conceded just four goals in eight games so far, also netting an impressive 16, making them the division’s second-top scorers.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for this weekend’s top-of-the-table clash…

James Ray

“Ahead of the season, both Ipswich and Wednesday looked to be among the favourites for promotion, and that looks to be exactly the case after eight games.

“Hillsborough is always a tough place to go but McKenna’s side have won every away league game this season. He looks to be building something really special with Town, and a win over the Owls would really show just how good they are.

“Moore deserves praise for what he’s done with Sheffield Wednesday too, but they have looked a tad unconvincing at times this season. They’ll be right up there with Ipswich this season, but I think they might fall short here.

“It’s setting up to be an enthralling tie though, so fingers crossed both sides deliver.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Ipswich Town

Luke Phelps

“I like Sheffield Wednesday. I think they look decent once again this season, but I think they’ll have their work cut out for them this weekend.

“Ipswich under McKenna look as good as any team has ever looked in League One – they’re winning games with ease, putting in commanding performances, and they have a good amount of squad depth which should hold them in good stead this season.

“A trip to Hillsborough could be one of the Tractor Boys’ hardest challenges so far this season. But I think they have enough quality to come out of this one with all three points.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Ipswich Town