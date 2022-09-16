‘The end of the road’ – Norwich City v West Brom prediction: The72

Norwich City host West Brom in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Norwich City come into this one in flying form. After failing to win any of their first three games, Dean Smith’s side now sit in 2nd place just one spot behind league leaders Sheffield United after a six-game winning streak.

They emerged victorious after a tough test against in-form Bristol City on Wednesday night too, winning 3-2 at home.

West Brom are the next side to make the journey to Carrow Road and they are in dire need of three points.

Steve Bruce’s side put in another poor performance as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Birmingham City. A Scott Hogan hat-trick compounded the Baggies misery as they were unable to stage a late comeback after Brandon Thomas-Asante reduced the deficit with seven minutes left.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s tie between Norwich City and West Brom, some of of our writers have made their predictions…

James Ray

“Norwich are bang in form at the moment. I feared for them somewhat after a difficult summer window and an underwhelming start to the season, but Dean Smith really has the Canaries firing on all cylinders now.

“They face West Brom at a great time too. The Baggies possess some talented players in their ranks but once again, they’re underachieving. They look in need of an overhaul, in terms of playing and coaching staff.

“With West Brom sat in 20th and form appalling, I feel as though Bruce is nearing the end of the road at The Hawthorns.

“This weekend could see them suffer a misery compiling defeat.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 2-0 West Brom

Luke Phelps

“A trip to Norwich City is perhaps the worst game that Steve Bruce and West Brom could play right now.

“They’re in dire form. They looked terrible against Birmingham City in midweek and a heavy defeat here could signal the end of Bruce at West Brom.

“Norwich are firing on all cylinders – they’re looking like they always do in the Championship and they’ll probably be excited for the visit of an out of sorts West Brom side.

“The Baggies can’t be taken for granted though, as they have a lot of individual quality in attack. But defensively, they’re poor.

“I can’t see anything other than a Norwich win here.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 3-1 West Brom