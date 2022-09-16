Sheffield United, Sunderland and West Brom among sides eyeing up midfielder with 20 England caps

Sheffield United, Sunderland and West Brom are among the sides eyeing a possible move for midfielder Fabian Delph, a report from Football League World has claimed.

The transfer window is closed until January, so most clubs will be making do with their current squads for now.

However, the free agent market means the door is open for teams to make some additions to their squad if they see fit before the window reopens at the start of next year.

Now, in a report from Football League World, it has been claimed that Sheffield United, Sunderland, West Brom, Middlesbrough, Reading and Rangers are all looking at a possible swoop for former England international Delph.

They claim the 32-year-old has been on the radar of Premier League clubs, but a Championship move is more likely.

West Brom have already swooped for free agents Tom Rogic and Martin Kelly, so it isn’t much of a shock to see them mentioned as suitors. They already have plenty of central midfielders though, so it could get congested if Delph was to join.

As for Sheffield United, Yorkshire Live reporter Nathan Hemmingham said it would be a surprise to see the Blades dip into the free transfer market earlier this week

A good signing for someone?

It remains to be seen if any of the claimed interest in Delph is genuine, but he could be a smart addition for a second-tier side.

He’s vastly experienced in the Premier League and can operate in the midfield or at left-back, making for a handy squad member when fully fit.

However, the problem is with signing free agents after the transfer window is that they often need time to get back up to speed. By the time he’s ready to play, the clubs keen may have seen any injury issues alleviate or a young player may have staked a claim for a starting spot.

It will be interesting to see how the story pans out though as Delph continues his search for a new club.