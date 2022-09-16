Portsmouth man tips Tottenham Hotspur prodigy to ‘go far’ in his career amid strong start to Fratton Park loan

Portsmouth defender Clark Robertson has become the latest to heap praise on loan star Dane Scarlett amid his impressive start to life on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Portsmouth made an eye-catching loan swoop for Scarlett during the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old had been flourishing in Spurs’ youth academy, managing 23 goals in 23 games for the U18s. He also made the step up to the U23s while notching up 10 appearances for the first-team.

Scarlett has started life at Fratton Park well too. He’s netted four goals and laid on one assist in 11 appearances, netting a brace against fellow promotion hopefuls Peterborough United.

His form has drawn plenty of praise, and Pompey centre-back Robertson has become the latest to laud the youngster.

As quoted by The News, Robertson tipped the Spurs loanee for a bright future, praising him for his ability to adjust to the senior game after making the step up from youth football. He said:

“He’s going to be a player, the boy has got some talent.

‘The goal he scored on Tuesday, there was nothing wrong with it. It shouldn’t have been chalked off.

“He’s going to be a top player. You can see it in training, his natural finishing ability is something else. He’ll go far, I think. He’s got a good attitude and he’s just desperate to play.

“He’s doing well just now. He’s got sharp feet around the box and he’s not physically big, but he’s ready for it. Defenders are scared to touch him.”

Kicking on under Cowley…

At just 18, Scarlett certainly looks a player destined for the top as Robertson has said.

His form in the early stages of his Portsmouth loan make for good reading, and it will be hoped he can only get better as time goes on as he continues to settle into the senior game.

It could be beneficial for Pompey in the long run too. Being entrusted with a young player as highly-touted as Scarlett is a sign that top clubs are aware of how players can develop at Fratton Park. If Scarlett can come on leaps and bounds under Cowley’s guide, it will show those at the top of the game that Portsmouth can be a good place to send their best talents.

Scarlett will be hoping to continue in his rich vein of form against another promotion hopeful in Plymouth Argyle this weekend.