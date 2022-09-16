Patrick Roberts hails Sunderland teammate who’s ‘on fire this season’

Sunderland man Patrick Roberts has hailed teammate Jack Clarke for his fine start to the 2022/23 season.

Sunderland claimed an impressive three points away at Reading in midweek, courtesy of two goals from Roberts and one from Clarke.

The two are proving that Sunderland can compete without Ross Stewart and without Ellis Simms, who picked up an injury in the Reading win which saw the Black Cats move up into 6th.

Both came into the club midway through last season. Roberts arrived on a short-term deal which was later extended whilst Clarke was brought in on loan from Spurs – a move which was made permanent this summer.

Since, the pair have become key players for Sunderland, especially Clarke who’s scored three and assisted three so far this season, with his goal against Reading highlighting a lot of team and individual quality within Tony Mowbray’s ranks.

And speaking to The Northern Echo about his teammate, Roberts said of Clarke:

“Jack’s been on fire this season. He dips in and out of games, but he’s a top player. He’s only 21, which is amazing. He’s always running, he’s always a threat, and I thought he deserved his goal against Reading. In those areas, you need people to step up, and he’s taken it really well to top off a good performance.”

Clarke coming good…

It seems an age ago when Clarke burst onto the scene with Leeds United during the 2018/19 season.

He’s had a pretty tough road to where he is now, but with Sunderland this season, the 21-year-old is really flourishing having added some end product to his game.

Clarke is showing that he has an eye for goal and a bit of composure too, notable in his goal against Reading this week.

He’s really stepping up to the plate this season and Mowbray will need this kind of form to continue throughout the campaign – especially the next few weeks without Stewart and possibly Simms.

Up next for the Black Cats is a trip to Watford in the Championship this weekend.