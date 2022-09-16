Middlesbrough boss provides injury update on Zack Steffen

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zack Steffen is back in contention after his recent injury lay-off, manager Chris Wilder has confirmed to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough have been without the Manchester City loanee for their last four outings, during which they have recorded their first two wins of the campaign. In his place fellow summer signing Liam Roberts has deputised between the sticks.

Luke Daniels has provided cover from the bench but now with Steffen reportedly back in contention, it will be between the American and Roberts to battle for the number one spot when they take on Rotherham United on Saturday evening.

“Zack’s back in training. It’s been a difficult couple of weeks for Zack,” Wilder said in an interview which appears on The Northern Echo.

“He went over to Manchester, obviously that’s his parent club, and our doctor went over there with him and had a really good meeting. He went through a process, and he’s been back training in the last couple of days.”

The report states that Steffen will come straight back into the starting eleven ahead of Roberts in the clash with the Millers tomorrow.

A boost for Boro, but a blow for Roberts…

Middlesbrough undoubtedly signed Steffen to be their number one this season. He has played in the Premier League and in the Champions League with Manchester City and so boasts an impressive resume and was a huge coup for Boro upon signing. It is no surprise to see him come straight back into the starting eleven.

However, Steffen hasn’t set the world alight in his outings so far and has been at fault for a couple of the goals the Teessiders have conceded. The USA international’s injury meant Roberts replaced Steffen and he has impressed in his four appearances so far.

Therefore, it comes as a blow for Roberts who may have thought he had done enough to keep his place even with the imminent return of Steffen this weekend. With the report saying otherwise, it looks like the former Northampton Town Player of the Year will have to watch on from the bench against Rotherham United.