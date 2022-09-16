Joey Barton makes intriguing revelation over new Bristol Rovers transfer talks

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has revealed talks are set to take place with an unnamed free agent after he’d initially ‘closed’ his mind to a possible addition.

Bristol Rovers brought in a host of new recruits over the summer transfer window to prepare for life back in League One.

However, the door hadn’t completely closed to further additions outside of the window. The free agent market can prove fruitful for EFL clubs if they want to bolster their ranks further before January.

Now, Barton has revealed that he had somewhat dismissed the chances of adding a free agent to his ranks before a phone call on Wednesday night.

As quoted by Bristol Live, the Gas boss stated that he is now poised to hold talks with an unnamed free agent after it developed that a deal could be done. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’d closed that down in my own mind.

“But then at about 7 o’clock last night I got a phone call, ‘do you know such and such?’ and they gave me a bit of information that I didn’t know and it definitely made my ears pick up.

“And I went, ‘okay, that could work for us’. I’m not going to tell you who it is because it might not happen but I’ve got a phone call to make just to sound someone out and say, ‘I’ve heard this, does this sit with your worldview?’

“It’s someone who’s on the free market. What happens is lads out of contract in September, you become more appealing after (the deadline).”

Barton also revealed that he tried to tempt Andy Carroll down to the Memorial Stadium. The move didn’t transpire though amid other interest in the towering striker and he has since returned to Championship side Reading.

A pleasant surprise for Barton…

After seemingly closing the door on a free agent addition, Barton seems pleased to find himself in a position where a new face could come into his ranks late on.

It remains to be seen just who could be on the cards for Bristol Rovers, but it certainly adds a bit of intrigue to proceedings at the Memorial Stadium.

The Gas’ ranks are pretty well-stocked at the moment, though a new face to help lift them up the League One table could come as a timely boost for Barton and co.