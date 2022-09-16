‘It doesn’t bode well for…’ – Birmingham City v Coventry City prediction: The72

Birmingham City host Coventry City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Birmingham City welcome Coventry City to St Andrew’s on Saturday, in what promises to be another tough afternoon for Mark Robins’ side.

The Sky Blues currently sit in last place of the table having taken just two points from their opening six games of the season, drawing away at Luton Town in midweek.

John Eustace’s Birmingham City meanwhile shot up to 14th place of the table after their emphatic 3-2 win at West Brom in midweek, with Scott Hogan scoring a hat-trick on the night.

Here, a handful of The72’s writer make their predictions for the game between Birmingham City and Coventry City…

Luke Phelps

“I was pleasantly surprised by how well Birmingham City played against West Brom. They strung a lot of passes together in the West Brom half, with the likes of Juninho Bacuna and Hogan looking particularly sharp.

“It doesn’t bode well for Coventry City ahead of this one, but Robins’ men should have a little more confidence ahead of Saturday following their fightback at Luton Town.

“It shouldn’t be a high-scoring one, but I think Blues will take their momentum into this one and claim a third-successive win in the league.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-0 Coventry City

1 of 10 Who was the last Coventry City player to win the club's Player of the Season award in consecutive campaigns? Dom Hyam Aron Gunnarsson Muhamed Konjic Dion Dublin

James Ray

“I really thought Coventry would be in and around the mid-table pack again this season, potentially pushing as outsiders for a play-off spot as they were last time around.

“However, while a disrupted start to the season hasn’t helped, performances have not been good enough.

“As the only winless side left in the division, I am worried for them at the moment. There’s still plenty of time for them to turn it around and push up the table, but it’s not looking good coming into this weekend.

“Birmingham City should have the window in their sails after their midweek win over West Brom and with back-to-back wins, Eustace is pleasantly surprising the masses. I think they’ll make it three in a row here too, compounding Coventry’s misery.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 2-1 Coventry City