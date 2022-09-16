‘Isn’t the most difficult fixture’ – Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City prediction: The72

Huddersfield Town welcome Cardiff City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, following their sacking of Danny Schofield this week.

The Terriers were inches away from Premier League football last season, but they’ve started this year having picked up just four points in their opening eight games. This form has them sitting in 23rd and it’s clear that a change of management is needed to salvage their season.

Cardiff City sit in a slightly more respectable 15th and the Bluebirds come into this one off the back of an impressive victory over Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough. Steve Morison’s side will see this one as a chance to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“The hosts still haven’t recovered from the surprise departure of Carlos Corberan and now Schofield has been dismissed of his duties, the players may start moving in the right direction. Huddersfield Town’s squad was depleted and weakened in the summer, but they certainly are capable of more than what we’ve seen so far.

“Cardiff City have managed to beat some top opposition so far this season, but their inconsistency makes them vulnerable to surprise defeats. They will come into this one as favourites, but I don’t think this will be as straight forward as many believe.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Cardiff City

Luke Phelps

“Whether or not Huddersfield Town will get the classic ‘new manager bounce’ in wake of Schofield’s departure remains to be seen, as they’ll be lead into this weekend by interim coaches.

“But a home game v Cardiff isn’t the most difficult fixture in the league and so the players should be well up for this one.

“Still, the Terriers have to respect Cardiff – they showed Middlesbrough up in midweek, tactically outplaying a side full of quality with some quality of their own.

“I’m struggling to see a winner here, so I might have to go for a draw too – maybe even a goalless draw with neither team having much firepower this season.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Cardiff City