‘I’m worried for…’ – Portsmouth v Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

Portsmouth host Plymouth Argyle in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Portsmouth have enjoyed a fantastic start to the new League One campaign.

Danny Cowley and co recruited well during the summer transfer window and it’s translated into performances on the pitch too. Alongside Ipswich Town, they are one of only two undefeated sides left in the division, sitting in 2nd place tied on 20 points with the Tractor Boys after eight games.

Just behind them in 3rd are this weekend’s opponents Plymouth Argyle. The Pilgrims have six wins in eight and are only two points behind Pompey, so could leapfrog them into the automatic promotion spots with a win.

Steven Schumacher has drawn high praise for the job he has done at Home Park and is being linked with the vacant post at Huddersfield Town.

Now though, ahead of this weekend’s tie, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“This is a really tough one to predict. Both sides look capable of mounting serious challenges for promotion this season and this could be a game that ends up having a significant impact come the end of the campaign.

“I think Portsmouth might just have the edge though.

“The Fratton Park faithful should be bouncing for this one and with their attackers flying and defence looking formidable, I’ll back them to take the win here.

“Plymouth will be no pushovers here, and they should be buoyed by the words of Schumacher after he moved to distance himself from the Huddersfield Town links. He’s building something good at Home Park, so it’s a welcome sight to see him do so.

“I’m worried for the Pilgrims in their bid to maintain their winning run though. I think they’ll come up short here.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

1 of 10 Who took charge as Portsmouth manager after Richie Barker's departure in March 2014? Paul Cook Andy Awford Guy Whittingham Steve Cotterill

Luke Phelps

“This is a real crunch match in League One this weekend. Pompey should go into this one as the favourites given the fact that they’re two points and a place ahead of Plymouth in the table, but the Green Army are formidable opponents.

“I feel like a win for either side in this one could really set them up for a strong run of form over the next few weeks, and whilst there’s little to split the two, I’m leaning towards Pompey in this one.

“They just seem to have a bit more killer instinct this season, a bit more quality across the pitch.

“It certainly won’t be easy, but I’m going to go for a narrow home win.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 1-0 Plymouth Argyle