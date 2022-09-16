‘Exceeding expectations’ – Wigan Athletic v Reading prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic host Reading in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Wigan will welcome 4th place Reading to the DW Stadium where they’ll be hoping to continue their good run of form.

The Latics have enjoyed back-to-back away victories at Luton Town and Huddersfield Town and currently occupy 11th in the table, just one point off the top-six. Leam Richardson’s side has yet to win at home though, and that’s something they will be looking to put right this coming weekend.

Reading meanwhile are hoping to bounce back from their disappointing midweek defeat to Sunderland, a performance which boss Paul Ince described as a ‘wake-up call’. The Royals are still exceeding expectations up in 4th place but their inconsistent form is a cause for concern.

Ahead of the match, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ollie Trout

“Wigan have impressed me since returning to the Championship and barring the heavy home defeat to Burnley, haven’t looked out of place at all at this level.

“Reading are struggling a little after a strong start but can turn it on when they want to, they are leaking too many goals of late and this will need to be addressed if they are to remain in the play-off picture.

“You would probably back Wigan on current form but I’m going to stick my neck on the line and go for an away win. Ince will want to see a reaction after the poor display in midweek and I think he’ll get one”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Reading

1 of 10 Who took charge as Wigan Athletic manager after Roberto Martinez' departure in 2013? Steve Bruce Uwe Rosler Owen Coyle Malky Mackay

Luke Phelps

“Both these teams are exceeding expectations this season, and both are picking up some unpredictable results.

“Whilst Reading are winning games they shouldn’t be, they’re then losing other games quite heavily. Wigan meanwhile are formidable – they’ve made a really strong and steady start to life back in the Championship and I think their consistency will see them come out on top on Saturday.

“Reading are too unpredictable, but I like the look of Wigan, so I’m going to go for a home win.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 2-1 Reading