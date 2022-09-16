Details of Watford’s option to buy Aston Villa loanee revealed

Watford’s recent loan signing of Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis includes an option to buy, according to The Athletic.

Watford have started the season strongly in their first campaign back in the second tier, sitting in ninth position after 10 games played. During that time they have won three, drawn four and lost just two, and they have a strong transfer window to thank for their early season successes.

The Hornets signed four first-team players on permanent deals and a further four players on season-long loans. However, one of those loanees could be set to sign permanently according to a recent update from The Athletic.

Davis arrived from Premier League side Aston Villa on an initial one-year loan deal, but this does include an option to buy, with the figure being in the region of between £10million and £15million as per the report.

Having sold Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest and having allowed Josh King to leave at the expiry of his contract at the end of last season, the 24-year-old has come in to fill the void. Despite the fact that he is yet to start a game for Rob Edwards’ side, he could make his first start this weekend given the recent injury to Ismaila Sarr.

A good option for Watford…

With Dennis and King having departed and plenty of talk surrounding the potential exits of Sarr and Joao Pedro, Davis could be a vital signing next summer. Given his young age he could also be someone to lead the line for many seasons to come.

Although he has yet to really make his mark on the team so far, the injury to Sarr does provide him with that opportunity over the next few weeks. He will want to impress his new boss Edwards in order to play himself into his plans and potentially make his move permanent at the end of his current deal.

Given he finds himself down the pecking order at Aston Villa behind the likes of Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings and even Cameron Archer, Davis will likely see his future away from Villa Park. Whether he is content with more loans until his chance arrives remains to be seen, and so a permanent switch to Vicarage Road could be a good solution for all parties.