Blackpool nearing free transfer swoop for former Michael Appleton favourite

Blackpool are closing in on a deal to sign free agent midfielder Liam Bridcutt, reporter Adam Cottier has said.

Blackpool’s shortage of midfield options has been well documented over the early stages of the season.

Injuries to the likes of Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Kevin Stewart and Keshi Anderson has forced Michael Appleton into shuffling his ranks somewhat, with the free agent market being looked at as a way to bolster the Tangerines’ ranks outside the transfer window.

Now, after links emerged with former Lincoln City and Sunderland man Bridcutt, a new update has emerged from reporter Cottier.

He states on Twitter that Blackpool are now closing in on a deal to sign the 33-year-old with their midfield injury issues yet to completely clear up.

Liam Bridcutt is close to signing for @BlackpoolFC 🍊 Michael Appleton has confirmed he wants his former Lincoln captain after a trial. Callum Wright dislocated the joint between tib and fib at Rotherham but could be back in 2 wks. Anderson not ready for Millwall. #bbcefl #utmp — Adam Cottier (@Adam_Cottier) September 16, 2022

Bridcutt played under Appleton’s management during his time with Lincoln City and even captained his Imps side, so both will know exactly what they’re getting from one another should they reunite at Bloomfield Road.

A clever addition…

Although at 33 Bridcutt isn’t exactly an addition for the long-term, he could be a valuable figure to bring in for Appleton.

He knows exactly what the Blackpool boss’ demands will be after playing under his management at Sincil Bank so could become a standard setter for Appleton early on. His experience in the game could be of great value in developing young loan players like Patino and Fiorini too.

He’s vastly experienced at Championship level and although he’s dropped down a level in recent years and endured some struggles with injury, Bridcutt could still have an important role to play in the second-tier should the move go through.