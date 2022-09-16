Beale reveals plan for QPR player after omission from Millwall win

QPR boss Michael Beale has revealed youngster Sinclair Armstrong will be among those to feature for the club’s B team against Cardiff City after his absence from the midweek win over Millwall.

QPR striker Armstrong has been in and around Beale’s first-team plans in the early stages of this season.

He has remained in West London rather than heading out on loan again and prior to his omission from the squad against Millwall, the young Irishman had made a substitute appearance in seven of their eight games.

Now though, it seems Armstrong in set for a change up in routine after his omission.

As quoted by West London Sport, Beale has said the 19-year-old is set to be named among the B team squad for an upcoming clash with Cardiff City to give him some minutes. He stressed the importance of getting him some meaningful minutes after a host of brief outings off the bench, stating:

“I have to be mindful with Sinclair as he needs some minutes.

“He would have played for the B team last Friday against Reading but that was obviously called off.

“He will probably go away this weekend and play for the B team as well because I have to make sure he is getting what he needs.”

The right move?

Armstrong looks destined for a bright future, and it will be hoped he can develop into a first-team player at Loftus Road under the watchful eye of R’s boss Beale.

It’s good to have seen him gaining senior experience too, but it is important that he gets meaningful game time rather than just brief cameos off the bench. Limited minutes could stunt his growth and although his form out on loan has shown he’s more than capable at a senior level, it’s important he doesn’t spend his formative years only making brief substitute outings.

He will be keen to impress to prove he’s deserving of a consistent spot in the first-team squad though, with Beale clearly aware of managing his development in order to maximise his potential.