‘Bang in form and full of confidence’ – Middlesbrough v Rotherham United prediction: The72

Middlesbrough host Rotherham United in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Middlesbrough come into the game sitting in a lowly 21st place. Having narrowly missed out on a play-off spot last season, Chris Wilder’s side have had a very rocky start to the season – they are currently just outside the relegation places on goal difference and have conceded the most amount of goals in the division.

They suffered defeat at home to Cardiff City in midweek, and the visit of Rotherham will be another tough outing for Boro.

Newly-promoted Rotherham are sitting comfortably in 9th place, just one point outside of the play-off places. They come into this game with only one defeat from their last five games, fresh off the back of a 3-0 demolition of Blackpool last time out.

The Millers travel to the Riverside Stadium in good form and they’ll be looking to collect another three points to put towards a potential play-off push.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game, some of The72’s writers have predicted the outcome for the game:

Luke Phelps

“This is a really interesting match-up. Middlesbrough are out of sorts, whilst Rotherham are bang in form and full of confidence.

“A trip to the Riverside won’t faze the Millers beaten some tough opponents this season. But I still feel like things will click for Middlesbrough and Wilder at some point soon, maybe this weekend.

“It’s a big ask for either side to come out of this one with a win, so I’m going to go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Rotherham United

James Ray

“This is setting up to be a really intriguing tie. While many would have thought Boro would thrive and Rotherham would struggle this season, it’s proven to be the other way round early on.

“I still expect Wilder to turn it around at the Riverside and lift Middlesbrough up the table, but it’s hard to predict when that might happen when they’ve been so poor at times this season.

“Rotherham aren’t an easy side to play at the moment either. They’re full of confidence but I can’t see them winning this. Boro should be fired up and fighting to turn this around, so I’ll go for a home win.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Rotherham United

Luke Gallivan-Young

“Rotherham go into this match with plenty of wind in their sails. Paul Warne’s side could move as high as 3rd with a victory, whilst also having a game in hand over most sides.”

“Wilder’s men will be looking to stabilise their season and will be counting on the home advantage to help them get over the line.

“Unfortunately for Middlesbrough, I expect Rotherham to be too much for Boro’s leaky defence. So I expect Rotherham to leave Teesside with all three points.

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 0-1 Rotherham United