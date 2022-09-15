Will Peterborough United receive a cash influx with Brentford star Ivan Toney set for England call-up?

Peterborough United sold Ivan Toney to Brentford in the summer of 2020, and the striker has come on leaps and bounds with the Bees.

Peterborough United first recruited Toney from Newcastle United in August 2018.

He proved to be a huge hit at London Road too, netting a thoroughly impressive 49 goals and providing 16 assists in 94 games. The striker has continued his upward trajectory at Brentford too, managing 52 goals and 19 assists in 96 outings for the Bees since signing for an initial £5m.

However, clauses inserted in the deal have already come good for Posh, and it seems they may be in line for another influx.

In March 2022, the Peterborough Telegraph reported that Peterborough United would receive a cash payment in the event Toney earns a call-up to the England squad.

Now, reports have emerged stating that after a stunning start to the new season, Toney is set to find himself in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for their upcoming fixtures against Italy and Germany.

The reported call-up comes after five goals and three assists in his opening seven games of the season.

Another influx for Posh…

Peterborough United have shown their knowhow for striking a good deal in terms of both incoming and outgoings.

Toney looks on course to be the best example of their success in selling players too. He’s become a standout player for Brentford after kicking his career into action with Posh and now, a much-deserved England call-up looks to be on the horizon for their former star.

It remains to be seen just how much and if Posh do indeed get the cash influx, but with it looking as though they are in line for the most, it will be interesting to see how they use it.

Plenty of investment has gone into the academy and training ground in recent seasons, while the January window could provide them with the chance to bolster their ranks further as Grant McCann looks to push for promotion.