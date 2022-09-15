What’s former Middlesbrough favourite Emanuel Pogatetz up to these days?

Emanuel Pogatetz joined Middlesbrough in 2005 and spent five years at the club.

Pogatetz, now 39 years of age, played for 14 clubs during his long career, but his time at Boro has to be his most memorable.

The Austrian-born defender started out as a youngster playing for his boyhood club Sturm Graz before making his first professional appearances for FC Karnten, now known as Austria Klagenfurt.

The tough-tackling defender had only played 33 games for Karnten when German side Bayer Leverkusen came calling. Unfortunately for Pogatetz, his spell at the Bundesliga club didn’t go to plan, as he failed to make a single appearance for the first team and was sent out on loan to three different clubs.

Middlesbrough were only too aware of Pogatetz’s ‘hard man’ image before he joined the club in 2005. The centre-back was handed an eight-week ban after breaking the leg of an opponent whilst playing for Spartak Moscow on loan. He subsequently missed the first three games of his Boro career but soon became a permanent fixture in the side.

Such was the Austrian’s thirst for the battle that he suffered a nasty injury in his first season, breaking his nose, jaw, and cheekbone after a clash of heads in a UEFA Cup match. The club eventually finished runners-up in the European competition but unfortunately, Pogatetz missed the final through injury.

Pogatetz eventually forced his way back into the side and was given the captain’s armband for the 2007/08 season. He went on to rack up 123 appearances during his time at the Riverside and even managed to find the net on four occasions.

Nicknamed the ‘Mad Dog’, Pogatetz always gave everything on the pitch and the Boro supporters will remember that fondly.

So what’s Pogatetz up to these days?

The former Austrian international went on to play for another seven clubs after leaving the Northeast with four of those being in Germany. He even had a short stint at West Ham before Pogatetz hung up his boots back in his homeland Austria with LASK Linz.

Since his playing days ended in 2019, Pogatetz got to work quickly on the coaching side of the game, which is no surprise given the leadership skills he possessed as a player. So far Pogatetz has just worked as an assistant coach with FC Juniors OO, LASK Linz, and now at his present club St. Polten.

It remains to be seen if Pogatetz will make the step up to head coach but it’s certainly possible, and who knows he may even make a return to Middlesbrough one day.