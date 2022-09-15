What’s former Hull City man Abel Hernandez up to these days?

Hull City had Uruguayan striker Abel Hernandez on the books from September 2014 until the summer of 2018.

Hernandez, now 32, started his career in his native Uruguay, spending time with Central Espanol and Penarol before coming over to Europe with Italian side US Palermo in February 2009.

A stay of over five years in Italy saw the striker manage 36 goals and 10 assists in 122 games for Palermo. His best performances came during the club’s time in Serie B, but he still managed a respectable contribution of 17 goals and seven assists in 83 appearances during Palermo’s time in Serie A.

Then, in September 2014, Hernandez came over to England, heading to Humberside to join Hull City.

He signed for a club record £10m as the Tigers embarked on their second season back in the Premier League. He struggled to make an immediate impact though as they were relegated under the management of Steve Bruce.

Hernandez enjoyed his best season of his career in the 2015/16 Championship campaign. He managed 22 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions as the Tigers won promotion back to the Premier League. The Pando-form star was named Hull City’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year for his efforts

Another difficult season in the Premier League yielded only five goals for Hernandez and another relegation for the club though.

The 2017/18 proved to be his final season in a Hull City shirt. An Achilles injury left him sidelined for much of the season but in the 10 games he featured, he managed a strong total of eight goals.

Hernandez then left to join CSKA Moscow after his deal expired, but he only lasted a year there and left in July 2019.

A short stay in Qatar followed, managing seven goals and one assist in 16 games for Al-Ahli before heading back to South America with Brazilian giants Internacional. Once again, he only stayed with the club for a season, switching to Fluminense after six goals in 31 games.

Another short-term stay saw Hernandez manage seven goals and two assists in 36 games for Fluminense.

Hernandez left them in January of this year to join Mexican side Atletico San Luis. He remains with the Mexican side today and has a decent 10 goals and two assists in 33 outings for the Liga MX Apertura side.

It’s safe to say that Hernandez has bounced around a fair bit since leaving Hull City. His long-term stats with Palermo and the Tigers are a thing of the past, though there will be fond memories of his time on Humberside as he enters the latter stages of his career.